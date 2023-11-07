Canada’s controversial euthanasia policies facing increasing scrutiny
‘The numbers are absolutely atrocious and escalating,' said Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined the show to discuss Canada's increasingly controversial euthanasia practices known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).
Medically-assisted suicide is not only being offered to people with untreatable, painful terminal illnesses. It's also being offered to individuals with eating disorders, disabled veterans, and in five months will be available to people with mental illnesses as their sole condition.
As stated by Sheila, "Just in the last year alone we've seen up to nine veterans who were dissatisfied with the care they were receiving from Veterans Affairs, including paraplegic paralympian Christine Gauthier, being offered medical assistance in dying at the hands of the state."
Paraplegic army veteran Christine Gauthier has been denied a stairlift by veterans affairs for the last 5 years. She has to crawl up and down her stairs. Instead, she was offered assisted suicide.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 7, 2023
It's time for the VAC to help her.
Sign the petition. https://t.co/hZtyEyui2i
"We've seen somebody with diabetes receiving Medical Assistance in Dying. Eating disorder, rather than getting treatment for their eating disorder they just access Medical Assistance in Dying," Sheila added.
Sheila went on to say, "In just five short months, I think we'll be changing what we call the suicide hotline here in Canada because people who are mentally ill can access medical assistance in dying."
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
