Canada's ineffective healthcare system breeds a cash cow for Big Pharma

The Canadian healthcare system isn’t really about healing, it’s more of a cash cow for Big Pharma and their government cronies.

Every Canadian has direct experience with our supposedly world-class “free” healthcare system, from being turned away from clinics, unable to find family doctors, left in waiting rooms and hallways for hours on end, or waiting years for surgeries while drug companies rake in billions. As much as those on the frontlines try, this isn’t healthcare—it’s a rigged game, lining pockets instead of curing people, and, according to the latest stats, this is dragging Canada down to near third-world standards!

While Canada spent $43.5 billion on pharmaceutical drugs in 2023, a massive jump of nearly 14% since 2022, it spends the fourth most on healthcare as a share of GDP globally, yet ranks second last for efficient healthcare.

The top-ranked countries are Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands; why? Because they “prioritize efficiency and private-sector involvement,” which inevitably minimizes wait times to help preserve low-income individuals' access to quality care.

Canada’s system, on the other hand, isn’t designed to heal—it’s built to keep you sick, dependent, and profitable for Big Pharma. Canadians wait an average of 68 minutes for in-clinic appointments, the worst in the rankings. It’s also the worst for average wait times for surgeries, with a median of 210 days. Canada ranks third worst for time wasted on regular checkups.

When efficiency is the metric, waiting 210 days for elective surgery and spending over 200 minutes a year just to access basic checkups isn’t just inconvenient — it’s damning. These delays don’t just cost time; they cost health. Conditions worsen, interventions come too late, and the burden on an already strained system grows heavier by the day.

And yet, Big Pharma’s pushing pills, not cures, because the longer you wait, the sicker you get, and the more drugs they can sell. Less care means more prescriptions, and that’s where the real money is—straight into the pockets of drug giants.

Don’t buy the lie that this is about ‘public good.’ With the longest elective surgery wait times and severe primary care delays averaging 14 days, Canadians are fed up — 73% want major reform, and 69% are open to a mixed public-private option.

If Switzerland and the Netherlands are any indication, the combination of private care, competition, and systems that prioritize patients over profits works by incentivizing care, not drug sales.

Meanwhile, Canada’s government-run monopoly funnels your tax dollars to Big Pharma’s bottom line. Quebec’s private clinics aim to clear COVID-era backlogs, but the feds won’t budge.

In Ontario, the province is positioning itself as a pharmaceutical hub with 1.3 billion dollars invested since 2023 by AstraZeneca alone. Since 2018, Ontario has attracted over $6 billion in investments from pharma and biomanufacturers.

This is a business, and you’re the product.

But overall, it’s also a betrayal. Canada’s healthcare system is becoming a third-world embarrassment, not because of a lack of money, but because it’s a machine to enrich Big Pharma while the average Joe rots in a waiting room, or babies die because an ambulance can’t get to them in time.

Canadians deserve better — private options, real competition, and a system that heals, not exploits.