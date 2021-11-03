Canada sends 277 delegates (including 17 press secretaries) to UN Climate Summit

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The United Nation's annual climate conference, this year held in Glasgow Scotland, started October 31 and continues until November 12.

According to a report published from Blacklock's Reporter:

Canada’s delegation included Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Deputy Environment Minister Thelma Hogan, Assistant Deputy Minister Catherine Stewart, Climate Change Ambassador Patricia Fuller, Climate Change Director Joanna Dafoe and twenty-five advisors and negotiators with the department. Other Canadians in attendance included the prime minister’s official photographer, official videographer and lead speechwriter, 17 press secretaries and communications directors, four CBC reporters and the entire Green Party caucus comprised of two MPs.

The same Blacklock's article notes a delegation half the size to the 2019 conference held in Madrid saw the taxpayer handed a bill in excess of $600,000 dollars for travel and accommodation.

On October 8, former health minister Patty Hajdu took to Global News to remind Canadians against travel in an effort to combat the coronavirus:

“I’ll remind Canadians that, as annoying as it is…we still have travel advisories in place recommending that people don’t travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Hajdu said to The West Block host Mercedes Stephenson.

In 2015, Trudeau's government sent more than 300 people to the Paris climate talks, three times more than the United Kingdom's government and double the Obama-era U.S. delegation of 150 people.