Canada set to surpass record-breaking 2021 immigration numbers

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced yesterday in Vancouver that Canada is expected to achieve and surpass its lofty immigration goal for the year 2022. The target initially set for the year was to grant permanent residency to at least 430,000 people, and it now appears likely that number will be exceeded.

As stated by Mr. Fraser, “If we don’t embrace immigration to continue to bring young, working-age families into the country, our conversation 20 or 30 years from now, it may not be about labour shortages, but will be whether we can afford things like schools, and roads, and hospitals. We need to continue to embrace immigration…”

The immigration minister made the announcement while discussing tactics that he plans on implementing to bolster and support the immigration system in Canada, including adding up to 1250 new employees. The strategy of increasing employees comes amid the ministry receiving a sky-high amount of new applications for immigration.

Critics argue that mass immigration is affecting and contributing to the rising cost of housing in Canada. Prime Minister Trudeau has previously admitted that "our population is growing faster than the supply of housing."

Mr. Fraser also stated, "Let me just reiterate that our perspective as a government is immigration is a good thing for Canada, from an economic view it has become essential."

As reported by Reuters, Mr. Fraser went on to say, “By end of July this year, Canada had added more than 275,000 permanent residents. This puts us well on track to exceed our goal of 431,000 permanent residents over the course of this year."

As further detailed by the publication, “Official data released earlier this year showed Canada's population rose to 37 million people in 2021, up 5.2% from 2016, driven mostly by immigration.”

Mr. Fraser has previously described how he believes immigration will be integral to Canada's recovery after COVID-19.