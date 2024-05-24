Canada should be cherished, not cancelled: Dr. Mark Milke

A new book, The 1867 Project: Why Canada Should Be Cherished—Not Cancelled, explores why, contrary to the current mainstream narrative, our nation's history is something to be valued and protected. Dr. Mark Milke, president and founder of the Aristotle Foundation, compiled essays from 20 distinct critical thinkers who challenge cancel culture and pave a positive path forward for the country.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Milke joined Ezra to discuss the reopening of Sir John A. Macdonald's home and the critical race theory “expert” the government deployed to the reopening ceremony.

Contrasting the critical theorist's remarks, Dr. Milke told Ezra:

Look, I think it's a mistake to romanticize history either way, as Canada was somehow this pluralistic, liberal in the best classical liberal sense, place in the mid-19th century that there was no racism. That would be a denial of the facts, as well.

But to say that blacks were not welcomed, when she [the speaker] herself mentions the underground railroad.

Let me give you another example that I pointed out in one of my books a couple years ago, The Victim Cult. There's a story of how a cohort of black Americans came from California to Victoria in 1858, and they wrote home to their friends and relatives in California to do what a lot of people in Victoria do: not only brag about the flowers but say this is a really tolerant place compared to California, which was pretty racist and anti-black and anti-Asian at the time.

And this cohort of black Americans found that they were welcomed by the governor, by the Anglican archbishop, that they could become citizens and vote after three years and run in school board elections and local municipal elections.

These black Americans did encounter prejudice over the next few years, in part from some Indigenous tribes, and also white Americans who also moved to British Columbia from the United States.