Most Liberal MPs are 'too chicken' to demand fair treatment on the carbon tax
Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to discuss their cheeky campaign to shame Liberal MPs in favour of regional carveouts.
This is a free version of an episode The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To get first access to new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 15, 2023.
Tonight, Sheila Gunn Reid speaks on rather a cheeky campaign by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), in a bid to name and shame the vast majority of Liberal MPs who voted against carbon tax reprieve for all home heating.
Every Liberal MP from Ontario voted against giving you a break on the carbon tax on home heating.— Dr. Jay Goldberg (@JayJGoldberg) November 10, 2023
That includes Karina Gould and Anita Anand.
They chickened out!
The carbon tax will cost about $300 this winter for natural gas. pic.twitter.com/IOPbxhIsda
In MP offices across Canada, CTF directors are showing up in chicken costumes to picket the Liberal cowards who approved a carbon tax exemption for eastern Canadians who heat with oil while voting against fairness for other Canadians who heat their homes with natural gas.
🐔Liberal MPs like Randy Boissonnault were too chicken to stand up to Trudeau & stick up for their constituents— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) November 10, 2023
❄️Trudeau’s carbon tax will cost Alberta households about $300 extra this winter, just for staying warm
🛑Tell your MP to stop chickening out!
Cancel the carbon tax! pic.twitter.com/nsRHL9s9B7
Western Liberal MPs Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton and George Chahal in Calgary chose to satisfy the whims of their leader rather than seek fairness for the people who voted them in to represent their interests.
Liberal MPs like George Chahal were too chicken to stand up to Trudeau & stick up for their constituents— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) November 10, 2023
Albertans need the same carbon tax relief on natural gas home heating bills as folks using furnace oil will get
Carbon tax will cost households about $300 extra this winter pic.twitter.com/SrEKnudrrM
Canadians, and not just those in regions like Atlantic Canada where some safe Liberal seats are in play, are experiencing an inflationary crisis made worse by the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax and out-of-control spending.
Sask. converted from heating oil to cleaner natural gas 40 YEARS AGO.— Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) November 10, 2023
Trudeau’s #carbonTAX carve-out is only for heating oil, mostly Atlantic Cda.
Trudeau is discriminating against Sask for doing the right thing!
Hey, PMJT: This is why Sask elects NET ZERO Liberals!
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/6wDd00P6hu
Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, is joining me tonight to discuss Alberta's new Bill One, the media bailout and its effect on the trust of journalists, and all the weak-kneed poultry in Trudeau's caucus.
