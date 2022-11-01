Canada to admit 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Canadian government in Ottawa has announced plans to massively increase the number of immigrants entering the country, with up to 500,000 a year by 2025.

Announcing the figures on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Sean Frasier revealed that the move is necessary for Canada’s economic prosperity, the Canadian Press reported.

The paper noted that “Canadian industries are facing a significant labour shortage, with about 1 million job vacancies across the country.”

The immigration plan will increase the number of admissions for skilled migrants based on their work skills or experience over the next three years, which calls for a more moderate increase in the number of family members of existing immigrants who will be admitted into Canada.

The figure plan also involves a decrease in the number of refugees admitted into the country.

The plan comes amid a report by Statistics Canada that showed a record high in immigrants residing in the country, which hit 23% this year. The figure represents landed immigrants and permanent residents.