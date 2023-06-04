Up to 40% of Canadian workers ages 18-22 say their mental health is at a breaking point — why?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a new report that found that many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health “breaking point”. This included up to 40% of 18 to 24 year olds.

With such staggering results, we have to ask how this could be. David broke down some of the societal factors that may be causing such a result, such as reduced consequences for failure starting in the education system, or the proliferation of 'participation trophies' instead of just having winners and losers.

I do not exaggerate when it comes to the laissez-faire, anything goes attitude that exists in schools these days. Case in point: do you remember the outrageous case of Edmonton school teacher Lynden Dorval a decade ago? In 2012, Mr. Dorval was actually fired by the Edmonton school district. And what crime did this teacher commit? Was he inappropriate on social media or did he do something offside with any of his students? Oh no. The precise opposite was true, for this veteran teacher was simply doing his job. Here’s the skinny: some students in Dorval’s high school class simply declined to hand-in their homework; others didn’t show up to take tests. So, Dorval did exactly what you’d expect any educator to do — he gave those students a zero mark. Oh, but not so fast. The school board deemed that Dorval was acting in an inappropriate fashion. The Edmonton school district evidently has — or had — a no zero grade policy… even if there’s nothing to grade!

Cases like Dorval's make it clear that there is a problem in the education system these days that affects young people's value of hard work and achievement. And the trickledown effects make themselves known in survey results like these.

