Canada's 'administrative state' openly embraces fascism

'The state has taken over the job of shaping society and that includes taking commerce and companies under its wing. That's the definition of fascism,' says Bruce Pardy, a Queen's University Law Professor.

Rebel News
  |   December 28, 2024   |   News Analysis

After centuries of democratic reform, we established checks and balances to protect individual rights from government overreach. For a while it worked, but now the rule of law is fading. 

Bruce Pardy, a Queen's University Law Professor, says our governments no longer respect Charter limitations nor the rule of law. They will do anything to acquire more power.

"The people who rule us now share a belief [that] the proper role of the state is to manage ... the people," he told Rebel News. "And and the checks and balances are not checking and balancing each other anymore."

The law professor says the courts make decisions that are not in accordance with what we believe our Constitution says. We suffer under the tyranny of an administrative state ruled by unelected bureaucrats, claimed Pardy, who he describes as "people you can't get rid of."

Canada's Charter simply moves power from place to place instead of taking it away on behalf of the people. "You can't vote them out. They'll outlast you," Pardy said of the country's unelected powerbrokers.

"I've called this the coming [of] state singularity," he continues, "that moment when state and society become indistinguishable."

"The state has taken over the job of shaping society to such an extent that it's ... difficult to know where it begins and ends, and that that includes taking commerce, markets and companies under its wing. That's the definition of ... fascism."

