Canada's busiest airport begins separating vaccinated from unvaccinated arrivals
International arrivals to Toronto Pearson Airport will now be herded into vaccinated and unvaccinated lines before entering customs.
The move follows Vancouver International Airport, which began to separate travellers by COVID-19 vaccination status last week. Montreal—Trudeau International Airport attempted to implement a similar system on July 5 and 6, but found that they had “failed to produce desired results.”
Fully vaccinated travellers entering the country may qualify for exemptions from quarantines and COVID testing, while “non- or partially-vaccinated travellers will not qualify for exemptions to quarantine and testing requirements”.
Starting August 9, fully vaccinated American citizens will be allowed to enter Canada and will be exempt from quarantine and testing requirements.
Pearson is Canada's largest and busiest airport.
Last year, the federal Transportation Department released a report confirming that there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission on flights, during a time frame which included the months before a mask mandate was imposed on air travellers.
