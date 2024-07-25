‘Canada First’ leader on growing opposition to mass immigration

E-transfer (Canada):

At a ‘Take Back Canada’ rally July 1, demonstrators against mass immigration gathered to voice their concerns about the impact newcomers had on the job and housing market, as well as Canadian culture.

Canada continues to import 500,000 new immigrants annually. Roughly 20% of the country’s population now consists of permanent residents.

While politicians claim the ongoing immigration wave is needed to replace falling birth rates and boost economic growth, protesters at the demonstration raised doubts that mass immigration benefits Canada.

One attendee and outspoken freedom advocate, Joe Anidjar, spoke with Rebel News on his efforts to more protests.

Canadian hockey dad speaks on mass immigration: ‘It’s destroying our identity, it’s destroying our culture’ 🇨🇦🏒



Anidjar told the publication about a stand-off between 'Canada First' protesters with pro-Hamas thugs last month after singing O’ Canada. He also discussed as the success of the Canada Day march in downtown Toronto.

“It isn’t good for our economy," Anidjar said. "It’s put a damper on our housing."

He notes mass immigration has "put a damper" on the younger generation trying to obtain meaningful employment. "In my opinion, it’s destroyed our culture and our identity,” Anidjar said. “There are certain Canadians here who aren’t even proud to be Canadian anymore, and that’s mind-boggling.”

The advocate invited proud Canadians to join him for another demonstration on Saturday, June 27 at Nathan Philips Square.