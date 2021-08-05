Canada's largest private union rolls out fresh attack ad on Conservatives

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, has just rolled out a fresh new attack ad aimed at Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole. The ad likens the new Conservative leader to an old pickup truck, and links O'Toole to the party's popular former leader, Stephen Harper.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to this newly released ad.

Speaking about who this ad would relate to, Sheila Gunn Reid said:

It might speak to downtown Toronto elitists, but the rest of the country — the country that, the parts of the country that do things with their back and their hands — they look at this and say, “that's pretty smug.” But also, let's talk about the people who are forced, against their will, into the Unifor mega-union. Let's say you're building trucks in Oshawa, or wherever they build trucks these days. This is your union attacking pickup trucks. How far do they think that's going to go with the run-of-the-mill union guy who doesn't want to be in a union, except for the fact that we don't have right to work legislation in this country?

