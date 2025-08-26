Canada's newest 'unmarked grave' claim: no proof, just anomalies, so why state otherwise?

Four years after the initial “unmarked grave” discoveries in Canada, no bodies have been found.

Bands like Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in Kamloops have quietly walked back claims of discovering “215 Indigenous children’s remains” via ground-penetrating radar (GPR), now calling them “potential” unmarked graves, “anomalies,” or “targets of interest.”

FULL DOCUMENTARY | Kamloops: The Buried Truth



Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former… pic.twitter.com/gdtyBo7FT4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 2, 2023

Rebel News investigations revealed the "Kamloops claim" likely points to an old septic plot, a fact the government should have known prior to public outcry.

When bands like Manitoba's Pine Creek Nation excavated, hoping to find graves, they found only animal bones and debris, disproving the belief that human remains were present.

This precedent raises a difficult question: why is the Shíshálh Nation repeating the unmarked grave discovery narrative in 2025?

Chief Lenora Joe announced 41 additional unmarked graves, totaling 81, near the former St. Augustine’s Residential School. The previous 40 anomalies, which the band describes as unmarked graves, were originally discovered in 2023, yet no excavation took place.

UNMARKED GRAVE:

⁰“Day of loss” “carrying these truths” “findings of 81 unmarked graves.”



Sechelt band Chief Lenora Joe makes strong claims based on weak evidence.



To date: Zero bodies have been confirmed at the former St. Augustine’s Residential School. https://t.co/RpznYVqS8w pic.twitter.com/LkkKFRmUq0 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) August 19, 2025

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's National Student Memorial Register recorded five student deaths and no missing children at the Sechelt (St. Augustine's) school.

Whose "81 unmarked graves" are these, and if the Nation "always knew" about the buried children, why the delay in breaking ground?

Though the Nation declined interviews, Rebel News tracked federal Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund dollars, which are disbursed for tasks like grave surveying, to find answers.

Cabinet allocated $238.8 million in 2022 to find, document, and commemorate unmarked burial sites. The fund, extended to March 31, 2026, has paid out $246.7 million.

Requests from First Nations now total $704.3 million, according to Blacklock’s.