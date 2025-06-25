Canada's public servants are emotionally stressed

Results from a survey of Canada's public service employees found an increasing number of workers were feeling emotionally drained and dealing with a higher level of stress.

The Treasury Board of Canada, which conducted the survey, also found fewer federal employees are getting satisfaction from their work, CTV reported.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the ever-growing public sector's dissatisfaction.

Remarking on increased stress levels, Sheila joked that perhaps the public workers were “worried that the Conservatives would get in and fire three out of every two of them.”

“Everything is broken and everybody is stressed, and you know what would make this a better time for us? Some more money, that is what they are saying,” said Lise.

Emotions can be controlled, noted Sheila, “but these people, they don't feel that way. Their emotional instability is apparently all of our problems,” she said.

Addressing the 36% of respondents who said they intended to leave their position in the next two years, both Sheila and Lise agreed.

“Don't replace them,” Sheila said. “Happy trails,” added Lise.