'Canada's under medical totalitarianism': Rebel News at AmericaFest

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Formerly Alberta, now Arizona-based Rebel News reporter Daniel Day joined thousands of other conservatives over December 18–21 in Phoenix for Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where attendees heard inspiring speeches from speakers like Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk and Kayleigh McEnany.

The recently exonerated Kyle Rittenhouse was even at the event, too.

The best part of AmericaFest? No masks, no social distancing and no other dumb COVID-inspired rules! Watch above, and listen to what those in attendance had to say.