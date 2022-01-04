Rebel News Banner Ad - Buy The Building

'Canada's under medical totalitarianism': Rebel News at AmericaFest

Attendees at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest share their thoughts on Canada's approach to COVID.

  • January 04, 2022

Formerly Alberta, now Arizona-based Rebel News reporter Daniel Day joined thousands of other conservatives over December 18–21 in Phoenix for Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where attendees heard inspiring speeches from speakers like Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk and Kayleigh McEnany.

The recently exonerated Kyle Rittenhouse was even at the event, too.

The best part of AmericaFest? No masks, no social distancing and no other dumb COVID-inspired rules! Watch above, and listen to what those in attendance had to say.

