BREAKING: Canadian activist Billboard Chris 'ARRESTED' in Brisbane

Canadian activist Chris Elston, widely known as Billboard Chris, says he has been arrested in Brisbane, sparking immediate speculation about the motives behind the incident.

Elston, who has gained international attention for his opposition to woke transgender ideology, posted two videos online shortly before his arrest, both without audio, suggesting technical issues.

He then tweeted, "I’m being arrested for having conversations in Brisbane," alerting his over 400,000 followers on X to the unfolding situation.

The incident occurred while Elston was in Queensland’s capital talking to people on the streets. Video posts shared earlier showed police engaging with him, with one captioned, "Looks like I’m getting arrested in Brisbane," followed by another indicating officers were debating whether to detain him. The lack of audio left viewers unable to discern the exact nature of the exchange.

Tesla owner Elon Musk took to X to support Elston, asking "are you ok?" in reply to his post about the arrest.

Elston is currently in Australia to pursue a high-profile legal challenge against the nation’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, over what he claims is government censorship of his free speech.

His case, set for a hearing in Melbourne starting March 31, stems from a social media post in which he criticised the appointment of controversial transgender activist Teddy Cook to a World Health Organisation panel, calling Cook a woman — a statement that led to the post being geo-blocked in Australia.

The Brisbane arrest has fuelled speculation that it may be tied to his activism and legal battle. Elston’s X profile highlights his mission to protect children from harmful gender ideology, often wearing a sandwich board with messages like "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers" during public engagements.

His presence in Australia includes plans to speak at events in Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra before the Melbourne trial.

