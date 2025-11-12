Canadian Armed Forces to call on public servants to boost reserve force

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to a report from the Ottawa Citizen showing the Canadian military will rely on public servants to boost its reserve forces.

A directive from the Department of National Defence shows the Canadian Armed Forces wants to increase its 'supplementary reserve' force from under 5,000 personnel to 300,000.

The military will rely heavily on public servants volunteering to the 'supplementary reserve' force to increase its troop numbers, according to documents. The government employees would not receive uniforms and would only receive one week of training per year, mostly on handling firearms, driving trucks, and operating drones.

The 'supplementary reserve' force, comprised predominantly of government employees, would have lower fitness requirements than even the current 'regular' reserve force.

“The entry criteria for the Supplementary or other Reserve should be less restrictive than the Reserve Force for age limits as well as physical and fitness requirements,” the directive states.

The Canadian Armed Forces already have higher obesity rates than the general Canadian population, and the bureaucracy is, on average, 60% female with a median age of 45.

Ezra discussed the real thought process behind expanding the military's 'supplementary reserve' force with middle-aged government employees.

"Why are we doing this? I think it's a trick, the purpose of which is to lie to Donald Trump about our commitment to the military," he said.

"Carney will just rename these bureaucrats who do a week of camping every year as 'reserves'. They don't even have a uniform. So you can count their massive salaries as part of our 'NATO spending,'" Ezra continued.

The Canadian Armed Forces is continuing to face recruitment problems, with a new report from Auditor General Karen Hogan outlining the military's struggle with attracting and retaining highly-skilled recruits.