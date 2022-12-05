Canadian Armed Forces veterans offered assisted suicide instead of support programs

Podcaster and CAF veteran Mark Meincke joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the Trudeau government's controversial assisted suicide program.

Canadian veterans are being offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) by Veterans Affairs case workers instead of the help they need.

Podcaster and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran Mark Meincke blew the lid off the scandal after fellow veterans confided in him that caseworkers at the federal agency tasked with making sure former CAF members can access support programs were instead offering them medical assistance in dying.

At least half a dozen have come forward to tell their stories, including the most recent, retired corporal Christine Gauthier, who competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics and the Invictus Games.

Gauthier testified before the House of Commons veterans committee Thursday and agreed to provide a copy of the letter wherein she was offered assisted suicide and the tools to complete the task from a Veterans Affairs caseworker, rather than the home wheelchair that she was asking for.

Veterans have been previously told by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that they were asking for more than he was willing to give.

To sign the Rebel News petition calling on the feds to provide care instead of euthanasia, please visit www.HelpNotHomicide.com.

