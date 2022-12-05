Canadian Armed Forces veterans offered assisted suicide instead of support programs
Podcaster and CAF veteran Mark Meincke joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the Trudeau government's controversial assisted suicide program.
Canadian veterans are being offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) by Veterans Affairs case workers instead of the help they need.
Podcaster and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran Mark Meincke blew the lid off the scandal after fellow veterans confided in him that caseworkers at the federal agency tasked with making sure former CAF members can access support programs were instead offering them medical assistance in dying.
At least half a dozen have come forward to tell their stories, including the most recent, retired corporal Christine Gauthier, who competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics and the Invictus Games.
Meet Christine Gauthier, Bombardier (Retired): https://t.co/yfIbouUXKN #SoldierOn #MyCAF pic.twitter.com/oPVXnxja3p— Canadian Armed Forces (@CanadianForces) September 26, 2015
Gauthier testified before the House of Commons veterans committee Thursday and agreed to provide a copy of the letter wherein she was offered assisted suicide and the tools to complete the task from a Veterans Affairs caseworker, rather than the home wheelchair that she was asking for.
Instead of doing its job and treating Canadians with dignity, Veterans Affairs essentially tells a 5th veteran to go kill themselves. Shame on this Federal Government. #cdnpolihttps://t.co/gVKObpQg4p— Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) December 2, 2022
Veterans have been previously told by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that they were asking for more than he was willing to give.
Origins of Trudeau: "You're asking for more than we can give"#TrudeauMustGo#TrudeauCorruption pic.twitter.com/oSzLUAkfdr— Sara 🚚❤️🇨🇦 #FringeMajority (@Evenings_Star) September 6, 2019
To sign the Rebel News petition calling on the feds to provide care instead of euthanasia, please visit www.HelpNotHomicide.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Help Not Homicide
16,285 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Give the gift of Rebel News merch!
Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!buy now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.