Canadian Blood Services requires employees to be vaccinated only against COVID-19

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Canadian Blood Services — Canada's blood donor authority in all provinces and territories except Quebec — has stated that it will require all employees, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else face termination.

The organization confirmed to Rebel News that they require only vaccination against COVID-19, and not against any other infectious diseases.

In an email sent to employees, the organization's management warns that they have until October 31 to get the jab:

"Without a recognized medical exception, those who choose not to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31 will no longer be employed by Canadian Blood Services. By October 31,2021, we expect all Canadian Blood Services employees, including fee for service contractors, to be fully vaccinated (meaning two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination). Any employee who has not indicated any effort toward getting vaccinated (either partially or fully) by October 31, 2021, will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence for 10 days. During this 10-day leave of absence, Canadian Blood Services will do whatever we can to address any outstanding questions or concerns around the vaccine. We will support (to the extent that is reasonable) all employees with impediments they've experienced toward being vaccinated. After this 10-day leave of absence, employees who still choose not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, will be terminated from employment at Canadian Blood Services."

In comments made to Rebel News, Canadian Blood Services confirmed the veracity of the email and stated that COVID-19 is the only infectious disease for which they have a mandatory vaccination policy.

In their comments, the organization states:

"Because of the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and its potential detrimental effects on our workforce and essential operations, we will only collect the status of COVID-19 vaccinations."

Canadian Blood Services did affirm that medical and religious exemptions from getting the vaccine will be respected, stating that they will "accommodate employees who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine, based on recognized medical/legitimate human rights grounds," and that they "will support (to the extent that is reasonable) all employees with challenges they’ve experienced toward being vaccinated."

When asked whether they can afford to terminate employees without staffing shortages affecting Canada's blood supply, the organization had this to say:

"Our hope is that we will maintain our employees through this change and that everyone who is able chooses to get vaccinated, and thereby continues to contribute to the essential work Canadian Blood Services does every day... We are optimistic this policy won’t have significant effects on our operations. If we experience departures due to this policy, we will be prepared to continue delivering essential products to patients."

Do you oppose vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.