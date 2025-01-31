BREAKING: Canadian crude SLAPPED with 10% tariff by Trump

In recent months, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has warred with the rest of Canada over turning off the taps to the U.S. in response to Trump’s tariffs.

  January 31, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canadian crude will “probably” receive some reprieve from his devastating tariffs, slated to begin tomorrow.

“Will tomorrow's tariffs be inclusive of Canadian crude?” a reporter asked. “I’m probably going to reduce the tariff a little bit on that,” replied Trump. “We think we're going to bring it down to 10% on the oil.” 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is in for a “difficult” few months, with all other exports facing a 25% tariff.

In recent months, the federal government and premiers have discussed turning off the taps to the United States in response to Trump’s tariffs. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told Rebel News under “no circumstances” would that happen.

She also ruled out export tariffs on the industry as a countermeasure, instead meeting with American representatives and industry leaders to try and de-escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, Trudeau addressed Canadians, calling this a “critical moment” for workers and businesses, alike. “It’s not what we want, but if he [Trump] moves forward, we will act.”

The issue has also caused tension between Trudeau, his premier allies and Smith, in recent weeks, with Smith urging Canadians to use this tariff threat as an “opportunity to correct the misguided direction of this country.” 

On Thursday, President Trump pointed to the wave of illegal immigrants and drugs crossing the border from Canada into the U.S. as justification for the tariffs.

The federal government tabled a $1.3 billion plan to secure the border, though it has failed to assuage his concerns.

“We are monitoring the situation and will have more to say when the White House announces its decision,” a spokesperson for Premier Smith told CTV News

“In the meantime, the premier reiterates her call to the federal government to immediately appoint a qualified border czar to coordinate a joint U.S.-Canada crack down on fentanyl and illegal migration at our shared border.”

