Canadian doctor warns of new variant, urges Canadians to mask up once again

Canadian author and emergency room doctor Brian Goldman is warning that a new strain of Covid-19 is spreading quickly, with him now recommending that people consider masking for indoor events.

Despite the warm weather, Covid-19 is apparently on an “upward trajectory,” wastewater data suggests, with Dr. Goldman stating that a sub-variant is spreading “like wildfire.”

The new #Covid KP3 subvariant is spreading like wildfire. You may want to consider masking for larger gatherings indoors. Some hospitals have returned to required masking. My anecdotal sense is that KP3 is much more than "a cold." — Dr. Brian Goldman (@NightShiftMD) August 6, 2024

“You may want to consider masking for larger gatherings indoors,” Dr. Goldman wrote in a post to X. “Some hospitals have returned to required masking. My anecdotal sense is that KP3 is much more than “a cold.”

In another post, Dr. Goldman predicted that the coming fall season will be “very challenging for hospitals.”

Amplifying this timely update on KP3 from @nicireland_news I now suspect Fall will be very challenging for hospitals. https://t.co/bRJ9y32lpm — Dr. Brian Goldman (@NightShiftMD) August 6, 2024

Dr. Andrew Pinto, speaking to The Canadian Press, stressed that just because it was summer it does not mean that Covid-19 cannot spike, saying ”One of the really unique things about COVID is that it is surprising us in ways that other respiratory pathogens haven’t.”

"It is spreading even in the absence of very cold dry air with lots of people indoors, which we normally see with respiratory pathogens like influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)."

KP.3, one of the FLiRT variant trio, has now become the most prevalent Covid-19 strain in the United States, overtaking the fellow FLiRT variant KP.2, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of last month, KP.3 accounts for 25% of Covid-19 cases nationwide.

KP.3’s symptoms are what you would expect from the common cold. These include fever, chills, cough, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, and potentially nausea and diarrhea.

It's been documented since the summer of 2020 that community masking is ineffective at stopping respiratory droplets since the viral particles are too small for the micron size of recommended masks.

The most comprehensive empirical analysis of community masking revealed limited efficacy of medical/surgical masks in reducing respiratory viral infections, while the latest peer-reviewed analysis of government Covid-19 responses, including mask mandates, found a lack of supporting evidence.