Canadian English advocates push back on Carney's use of British spelling

A group of linguistics experts and publishing professionals is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to reverse what they describe as a recent federal shift toward British spelling in official government documents, warning it undermines Canada’s distinct linguistic identity.

In a letter sent to Carney, five linguistics scholars and the president of Editors Canada raised concerns after British spellings such as “utilisation,” “globalisation” and “catalyse” appeared in high-profile federal materials, including the 2025 federal budget.

The signatories argue those forms are not standard Canadian English and risk confusing Canadians and international audiences alike.

The group emphasized that Canadian English has long followed its own conventions — often blending British and American norms — and that governments at both the federal and provincial level have historically adhered to those standards.

They argue the recent use of British spellings represents a departure from that practice rather than continuity with it.

Among the signatories are prominent figures in the study and publication of Canadian English, including linguistics professors J.K. Chambers, Sandra Clarke, Stefan Dollinger and Sali Tagliamonte, as well as John Chew, editor-in-chief of the Canadian English Dictionary.

Editors Canada president Kaitlin Littlechild also signed the letter, warning that inconsistent spelling in official documents weakens clarity and professional standards.

The letter argues the issue is not cosmetic but cultural, framing language as part of Canada’s national identity and international brand. The authors urged the federal government to clearly recommit to Canadian spelling across all official communications.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Carney has held U.K. and Irish passports and has advocated for closer ties with Europe over those with America.