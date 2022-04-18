Canadian filmmakers are making a documentary on the Freedom Convoy

I met up with filmmaker Jeremy Regoto and his team, who are making a documentary about the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and what led up to it.

We spoke about how Jeremy joined the convoy in Calgary and drove all the way to Ottawa, staying in the capital to document the truth about the movement. His hopes are that people will watch his docuseries and understand why people went to Ottawa to protest the COVID mandates and not just believe the mainstream media and government narrative.

The first part of the series will be out on May 1, and then every 45 days the team will be releasing another episode until the end of the year.

You can see the documentary at TruckingForFreedom.com.

To see Rebel News' coverage of the convoy check out ConvoyReports.com.

This interview was filmed during my time at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami — if you want to see more from the Bitcoin conference, check out BitcoinReports.ca.