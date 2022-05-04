Canadian Forces veteran tells Rebel News why he attended Rolling Thunder in Ottawa

This past weekend I had the chance to cover the Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa, Ontario. This event was put on by veterans and bikers to pay tribute to the men and women who served our country.

Canadian Veteran speaking at The National War Memorial in Ottawa. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/9UCmdHGofB — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 30, 2022

Hundreds of bikers from across the province of Ontario made their way through the nation's capital Saturday with many people showing up in support.

Rolling Thunder rally continues on Wellington Street in Ottawa. Peaceful. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/yDDA7EFvJS — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 30, 2022

Many Ottawa residents and the legacy media were concerned that this event was going to be like what we saw in Ottawa back in February with the trucker's convoy, many not realizing what the event was truly about, supporting and tribute to our veterans.

I had the opportunity to speak with a Canadian Forces veteran Garrick Halinen, and he expressed to me his thoughts on the backlash from the locals in Ottawa and why it was important for him to be there.