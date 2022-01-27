Canadian gov't hiring contractor to help lure 'Chinese high-value guests'

The Canadian government is not disconnecting from the Chinese government after the political kidnapping of two Canadians in China.

The years-long detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by the Communist government of China was in retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive, on an American fraud warrant at the Vancouver airport.

The comprehensive tourism and investment marketing campaign, organized through the crown corporation under the umbrella of the Canadian Tourism Commission, will run seven events from May until December 2022.

The details of the attempts to woo rich, politically well-connected Chinese nationals are evidenced in a federal government request for proposal closing on January 28, 2022, seeking a contractor to work on behalf of the agency in China.

“Our mission is to influence, supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors and marketing Canada, nationally and abroad. In addition, our business events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.”

“Destination Canada's China office is responsible for promoting Canada as a premium legendary destination for Chinese high-value guests.”

The Uyghur genocide, two kidnappings and the worldwide pandemic are not enough to stop the Liberals from romancing Chinese operatives onto Canadian soil.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE: