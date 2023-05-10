Canadian government funding 'senior sex story shows' across the globe
'We found through an access to information request that the Government of Canada has spent more than $12,000 paying for these live performances where seniors in other countries get on stage and re-live their sexual histories,' said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Franco Terrazzano to discuss how the Government of Canada has been funding "senior sex story shows" in foreign countries.
As Mr. Terrazzano explained, the performances involve seniors recounting their sexual experiences to a live audience, including their "first time, best time, worst time, and last time". The shows have reportedly been taking place in countries such as Australia, Taiwan, and Austria.
Mr. Terrazzano went on to say, "I'd love to sit down with those bureaucrats who said, 'yup, funding senior sex story shows abroad is a good use of taxpayers' money.' You know, I kid, of course this is an awful use of our tax dollars."
"This is funded through what's called the Mission Cultural Fund. It's a little-known slush fund that Global Affairs Canada has and the policy objectives are supposed to be to promote Canada abroad and to push for Canada's foreign policy."
"Well the obvious question is this: How is paying for these sex story shows in other countries promoting Canada?" added Mr. Terrazzano.
