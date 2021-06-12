Canadian government protects Chinese military by DENYING Rebel News access to legally entitled documents

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

The Canadian government is claiming national defence would be put at risk if it were to provide access to information records to Rebel News about Chinese military fighter pilots allowed to train in the skies over London, Ontario.

Today's story is an update to a previous report about how the minister of transportation signed off each time a pilot from the Chinese Communist military came to train in airborne combat in the airspace above Canada's most populous region.

The story was first reported in the CBC way back in 2020.

A private company called ITPS Canada has been training foreign fighter pilots on “aircraft to aircraft combat, aircraft to ground combat and aerobatics”, according to the statement given by Giorgio Clementi the owner of the company.

According to that CBC report, the pilots are in Canada for a year to learn everything about 20 different aircraft — from single engine propeller planes to large jets. Clients have included the Italian, Turkish, Malaysian, and Chinese air forces.

Yes, the People's Liberation Army.

Previously, exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News through an access to information request detail how Transport Minister Marc Garneau was specifically informed of each time a Chinese pilot was training at the private training facility.

Subsequently, Rebel News then further access to information requests with Global Affairs Canada to get more details about the PLA fighters; however, Global Affairs is stonewalling our request in the name of national defence and cabinet confidentiality:

We regret to inform you that the records you requested are all withheld pursuant to sections15 (1) - Defence, 15(1) - International, and 21(1)(a) of the Act and therefore cannot be released to you. You may find details of the exemptions invoked at the following website: http://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/A-1/index.html.

The Canadian government is denying Canadian journalists the information we are legally entitled to through freedom of information in the interest of protecting the Chinese military and the federal cabinet from scrutiny.

