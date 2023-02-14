Canadian health officials skirt criticisms by playing bureaucratic musical chairs

PETITION: Stop Digital ID Governments across the world are trying to implement digital ID. New systems will grant access to all of your personal information, even including the ability to monitor your whereabouts. They must be stopped. 10,434 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has replaced its president four times over the course of 28 months, despite the position having a multi-year contract, as reported by Blacklock's.

While Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is the face of the agency, the president influences the operation of the department by overseeing structural and strategic decisions.

The agency has reassigned Heather Jeffrey as the new president, making her the now former associate deputy health minister.

Jeffrey has been a career bureaucrat since 1996 when she first joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. “Since that time, she has served at a variety of positions in Ottawa and abroad,” her biography reads, in addition to serving as “Assistant Deputy Minister (Strategy and Integration) within the COVID-19 Task Force at Health Canada.”

Jeffery replaces Veterinarian Doctor Harpreet Kochhar, who was appointed to the position in October 2021.

Kochhar resigned following criticisms from the House of Commons (HoC) public accounts committee for his role in wasting 1 billion dollars worth of COVID-19 vaccines.

The same agency sought contracts for a supplier to produce and deliver 5,000 commemorative COVID-19 coins wrapped in velvet boxes to its employees, under Kochhar’s presidency. The “everlasting expression of gratitude” cost taxpayers $120,000.

Kochhar will now return to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) as president, where he previously served as Associate Vice-President of Operations from 2015-2017, after a public service shuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This shuffle will see another career bureaucrat and current assistant deputy minister for Health Canada’s health products and food branch, Nancy Hamzawi, become PHAC’s executive vice-president.

The PHAC has seen four presidents since 2020.

President Tina Namiesniowski resigned in September 2020, after being on the job for a mere 18 months, amid criticisms around COVID pandemic response failures.

Namiesniowski now serves as the Senior Associate Deputy Minister at Employment and Social Development Canada.

Iain Stewart was appointed as president of the PHAC shortly after Namiesniowski’s resignation, despite having no background in public health. He resigned from the role after being reprimanded in the HoC for secrecy around the firing of two Chinese scientists from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Appearing at the bar of the House of Commons, Iain Stewart, the president of the Public Health Agency of Canada, is admonished by Speaker Anthony Rota.



The House found the agency to be in contempt for its failure to obey an order concerning the submission of documents.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/LRQEfq5xKK — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 21, 2021

Stewart, another career bureaucrat, went back to his previous gig as President of the National Research Council after resigning.

This lack of transparency by the agency responsible for pandemic preparedness and response caused Conservative MP Philip Lawrence to point out the “significant lapses” in public accountability.

“Were there any officials held to account?” he asked. “Was there any type of discipline? Any suspensions, any firings, any discipline of any kind for the individuals who were responsible?”

The short answer is no. Resignations took place, but those responsible played musical chairs and happily transitioned into other senior management bureaucratic positions.