Canadian health overlord joins Mrs. Claus to push vaccine propaganda

In a repulsive video advertisement put out by Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Theresa Tam sits down with Mrs. Clause to push vaccine propaganda on Canadian children and their parents.

Dr. Tam, the chief health officer at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and Health Canada tell Canadians that COVID-19 injections can be given at the same time as other injections. This advice counteracts the manufacturers' own safety disclosures in the product monograph. And now, they are now exploiting Santa and Mrs. Claus, a childhood favourite and classic, to push vaccine uptake with an appalling video ad targeting children.

Surely this is taken right from the behavioural science playbook that Tam utilizes readily.

Dr. Tam has been at the helm of Canada’s COVID-19 response, generating the hysteria needed to implement knee-jerk harmful policies that are showing in real time to be causing grotesque harms to healthcare systems all across the country.

The COVID-19 response has destroyed our societal fabric through dehumanizing policies like indiscriminate masking and social distancing, has devastated our economy with unrelenting lockdowns targeting small businesses with closures and stipulations, and in general sowed a distrust of government while dividing many families whose members may have succumbed to the industrial strength mind control propaganda that’s been pushed incessantly.

Her latest and greatest endeavor by the brilliant, bureaucratic minds at PHAC, is this sit-down with Mrs. Claus about how to ensure Canadians have a healthy and happy holiday season:

Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 21, 2022

Of note, Tam is also the agent who had a now-scrubbed profile with the World Health Organization.

It mentions that she is an expert in “immunization, infectious disease, emergency preparedness and global health security.” Then it says “Dr. Tam has served as an international expert on a number of World Health Organization committees and has participated in multiple international missions related to SARS, pandemic influenza and polio eradication” which led Canadians to wonder if she had conflicts of interest with the WHO throughout the COVID response.

Was Tam really working for Canadians or with the China Centric WHO that is heavily funded by the Chinese communist party?

The PHAC – spear-heeded by Tam – was responsible for spending $113 million dollars to date for COVID-19 related advertising, otherwise known as propaganda.

How much did the above mentioned advertisement cost? We’re going to find out.

For the sake of your sanity and mental health, please try to ignore this international embarrassment, tune out the pharma drug dealers, turn off the propaganda and have a very Merry Christmas!