Canadian intelligence sounds alarm on U.S. as 'source of threat and instability'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined Canadian intelligence officials' current inclination to view certain conservative sectors of the United States' population as significant threats to our national security.

Viewing our greatest ally through a skeptical lens, intelligence officials have arrived at the conclusion that American conservatives such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson are a potentially greater threat to Canada than China, Russia, Iran, or ISIS.

As reported by CBC, "'The United States is and will remain our closest ally, but it could also become a source of threat and instability', says a newly published report written by a task force of former national security advisers, former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) directors, ex-deputy ministers, former ambassadors, and academics." The outlet went on to report a leading Canadian intelligence official's claim, "There are growing transnational ties between right-wing extremists here and in the U.S., the movement of funds, the movement of people, the movement of ideas, the encouragement, the support by media, such as Fox News and other conservative media."

