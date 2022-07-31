Canadian mayors pledge to drive down meat, dairy consumption for residents

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila to discuss the C40 Cities initiative. They discussed how the idea of carbon limits has now crossed over into food, with experts explaining how daily caloric limits will help us save the planet.

"It's not entirely ridiculous to be concerned about the environmental impact or climate impact of a city," Michelle said. "But it is ridiculous to become an eco-dictatorship in order to accomplish efforts to try and reduce emissions or better manage things in the city."

