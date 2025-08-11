Canadian military blows $114K on personality quizzes while combat readiness deteriorates

Crippled by chronic underfunding, the Department of National Defence is squandering funds on pseudoscientific personality tests.

Tamara Ugolini
  August 11, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, now at the helm of national defence as Prime Minister, recently conceded that Canada's Armed Forces are severely hampered after a decade of underfunding marred by obsolete gear.

On August 8, he exposed the crisis: just one of four submarines is seaworthy, less than half of the naval fleet is operational, and land vehicles are in tatters.

Despite the state of disarray plaguing Canada’s militaristic capabilities, the Department of National Defence (DND) is squandering taxpayer dollars on fringe programs, like a $114,200 sole-sourced contract for "Enneagram" personality training from a UK firm specializing in spiritual pseudoscience, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

The Enneagram is supposed to sort people into types like "loyal skeptic" or "strict perfectionist," purporting to unlock emotional motivations and fears for better leadership in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

DND claims it boosts self-awareness and team dynamics, but the company's site deals in workshops on self-esteem and romance, questioning the relevance to combat readiness.

Dr. Jay Medenwaldt, a PhD in social psychology and former Air Force behavioural scientist, criticized the Enneagram in a TEDx talk as pseudoscience, riddled with inconsistent results, vulnerable to the Barnum Effect (where vague descriptions feel personal), and risky for fostering stereotypes and bias.

While Canadian soldiers are left to deal with antiquated, unusable equipment, the military is indulging in feel-good quackery.

Carney has vowed $9 billion more for military payroll this year, but true reform demands ditching esoteric fluff, bloated bureaucracy, and divisive diversity, equity and inclusion identity politics — especially as recruitment loosens standards for ADHD, anxiety, asthma, and allergies.

Canada's global security pledges ring hollow amid this "feelings" fiasco. Taxpayers deserve seaworthy subs before funding personality quizzes.

