BREAKING: Canadian MPs subject to new House of Commons vaccine mandate

Members of Parliaments returning to the House of Commons at the beginning of the 44th Parliament will have to prove their full COVID vaccination status.

The new rule was announced this evening by the Board of Internal Economy and extends to anyone over the age of 12 entering the House starting on November 22.

According to a report in CTV,

The cross-party committee of MPs that oversees the workings of the House of Commons made this decision following a two-hour closed-door meeting on Tuesday. ...The House is considering people to be fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received the recommended doses of one or a combination of Health Canada-approved vaccines.

Individuals demonstrating a “medical contraindication” to the vaccines will have to provide COVID-19 rapid antigen tests instead.