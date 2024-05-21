Canadian 'rapper' performs at UN climate conference in Dubai

The Canadian government is facing increasing scrutiny after a video allegedly showing the son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray rapping about "climate disinformation" at a UN conference appeared online.

The total cost of Canada's representation at "COP 28" in Dubai was about $3 million, over double the original cost estimate, according to the National Post.

The ballooning cost reportedly included accommodations and travel expenses for over 150 people as well as a "Canada Pavilion" at the conference.

Rapper "Baba Brinkman" performed at the Canada Pavilion, with lyrics shouting out Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and warning about "climate disinformation."

"Denying the problem, it doesn't make it disappear. The consequences are severe. There's a narrow corridor and if we miss it the economic costs are going to be more and more," rapped Brinkman.

It is currently unclear if Baba Brinkman was paid for his performance. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the Liberals' spending on the trip and the "wacko rap performance" from Brinkman.

Justin Trudeau spent $1.3 million taxpayer dollars on a pavilion at a UN summit in Dubai ($3m for the whole trip).



Featuring a wacko rap performance by a Liberal MP’s son.



The trip was also slammed by Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), who spoke out against the exorbitant costs incurred through the conference.

“Nothing screams fighting climate change like flying around the world burning through jet fuel and millions of tax dollars,” he said.

The $3 million cost of the trip could also increase according to the CTF, as some travel expenses and invoices have reportedly "yet to be processed."