Canadian self-defence laws under scrutiny following homeowner’s charges

The self-defence case of Jeremy McDonald, charged after an armed intruder broke into his Lindsay, Ontario home on August 18, has ignited debate over Canadian law.

McDonald, a father, allegedly used a kitchen knife to fend off a known criminal, now charged with assault with a weapon, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The father now finds himself up against serious criminal charges laid by Kawartha Lakes Police.

Lindsay, Ont. man Jeremy McDonald defended his apartment with a knife, lawyer says



Jeremy McDonald's attorney argues that his client's use of a kitchen knife, as outlined in newly released court documents, was a lawful act of self-defence.

Firearms and self-defence lawyer Ian Runkle notes the lack of police information on the case, making it difficult to ascertain facts. “The police have released very little information,” he said on McDonald’s case.

Runkle argues that self-defence outcomes under Section 34 of the Criminal Code are unfairly judged by a vague "reasonableness" standard, considering the threat's nature, imminence, and response proportionality.

“The only person who could prevent this interaction is the home invader. The homeowner never had that choice,” Runkle argues.

Canadian law may not have a "Castle Doctrine," but it doesn't require you to flee your home when attacked, he said.

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson defended his officers laying a criminal charge on Jeremy McDonald in what is a story that has been covered across the country as people ask, just what would you do if someone armed broke into your house while you are asleep?

As Runkle points out, there are inherent risks with fleeing.

Canada's criminal code requires homeowners to use "reasonable force" during a home invasion, a standard difficult to apply in a chaotic 3 a.m. intrusion. Runkle questioned how one can gauge an intruder's intent in such moments, referencing cases of extreme violence.

He suggests a legal reform where the Crown must prove force was "grossly excessive to a degree that shocks the conscience," giving homeowners more leeway unless their actions are sadistic.

A man broke into his house at 3 a.m. when Jeremy McDonald was sleeping. There was an altercation and police arrived on the scene and charged Jeremy!



We're crowdfunding his legal bills so he doesn't have to go into debt to defend himself.

Runkle warned that current laws risk re-victimizing homeowners: “Ultimately, you should expect that you will be charged … the police are not necessarily your friends.”

“They may be the people coming to re-victimize you.”

Charges may result in crippling legal fees, job loss, and restrictive bail conditions, like weapon bans, leaving victims vulnerable to retaliation while cases proceed through courts.

Runkle advises Canadians to avoid conflict, call 911 to document non-aggression, and contact a lawyer immediately after an incident, avoiding incriminating police statements.