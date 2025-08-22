Canadian self-defence laws under scrutiny following homeowner’s charges

Runkle warned current laws risk re-victimizing homeowners, stating police 'are not necessarily your friends' and you should expect to be charged.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   August 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

The self-defence case of Jeremy McDonald, charged after an armed intruder broke into his Lindsay, Ontario home on August 18, has ignited debate over Canadian law.

McDonald, a father, allegedly used a kitchen knife to fend off a known criminal, now charged with assault with a weapon, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The father now finds himself up against serious criminal charges laid by Kawartha Lakes Police.

Firearms and self-defence lawyer Ian Runkle notes the lack of police information on the case, making it difficult to ascertain facts. “The police have released very little information,” he said on McDonald’s case.

Runkle argues that self-defence outcomes under Section 34 of the Criminal Code are unfairly judged by a vague "reasonableness" standard, considering the threat's nature, imminence, and response proportionality.

“The only person who could prevent this interaction is the home invader. The homeowner never had that choice,” Runkle argues.

Canadian law may not have a "Castle Doctrine," but it doesn't require you to flee your home when attacked, he said.

As Runkle points out, there are inherent risks with fleeing.

Canada's criminal code requires homeowners to use "reasonable force" during a home invasion, a standard difficult to apply in a chaotic 3 a.m. intrusion. Runkle questioned how one can gauge an intruder's intent in such moments, referencing cases of extreme violence.

He suggests a legal reform where the Crown must prove force was "grossly excessive to a degree that shocks the conscience," giving homeowners more leeway unless their actions are sadistic.

Runkle warned that current laws risk re-victimizing homeowners: “Ultimately, you should expect that you will be charged … the police are not necessarily your friends.” 

“They may be the people coming to re-victimize you.”

Charges may result in crippling legal fees, job loss, and restrictive bail conditions, like weapon bans, leaving victims vulnerable to retaliation while cases proceed through courts.

Runkle advises Canadians to avoid conflict, call 911 to document non-aggression, and contact a lawyer immediately after an incident, avoiding incriminating police statements.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-08-22 21:00:14 -0400 Flag
    “Reasonable” is an elastic word. Does that mean letting the criminal do what he or she wants? What Jeremy MacDonald did was reasonable. The thief had a weapon so Jeremy picked up a weapon. He didn’t kill the intruder either. And it wasn’t like the criminal had nowhere to go.