Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia found dead after being reported missing last week

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member who was deployed to Latvia has been found dead after being reported missing last week.

According to the Department of National Defence, the deceased soldier is Warrant Officer George Hohl, who had served for nearly 20 years in the CAF.

Hohl was reported missing last Tuesday while serving in Latvia on Operation Reassurance, a NATO-led mission to deter Russian aggression. The CAF member was found on Friday, three days after his disappearance, according to a press release from the Defence Department.

Prime Minister Carney, who was visiting troops in Latvia last month, expressed his condolences to the fallen soldier’s family and friends in a post on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Warrant Officer George Hohl, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces," he wrote.

"Warrant Officer Hohl was deployed as part of NATO’s Multinational Brigade Latvia under Operation REASSURANCE — a brigade I had the honour of spending time with late last month," Carney continued.

Hohl reportedly served as a vehicle technician for a helicopter squadron based out of Edmonton, Alberta.

The CAF announced that its military police are investigating the death alongside Latvian authorities, and said there is no reason to believe there is an increased safety or security risk for deployed members.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Warrant Officer Hohl’s death continues," reads the Defence Department's press release.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, also released a statement remembering Hohl and his contributions:

“The loss of Warrant Officer George Hohl has hit us all very hard. On behalf of the entire Canadian Armed Forces, I offer my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. Warrant Officer Hohl will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service, and our hearts are with all who knew him during this time of great sorrow.”

There are currently around 2,000 CAF troops stationed in Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance.