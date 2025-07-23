Canadians are 'mean and nasty' to deal with: U.S. Ambassador to Canada

When it comes to trade tensions, President Donald Trump finds Canadians are “mean and nasty” to deal with, according to the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra.

The comments come from some Canadians' decision to boycott travel to the U.S. and provincial leaders removing American alcohol from shelves.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reflected on how Mark Carney was elected prime minister running on a campaign of nastiness toward Canada's neighbours.

“Gone are the days where we can consider ourselves to be a nice country,” Lise said. “This is the reputation that having 10 years of having the Liberal Party of Canada as our government has got us.”

Outsiders tend to perceive Canadians incorrectly, Sheila said, calling the country “passive aggressive,” adding that “as a rule, Canadians are smug and uppity and snooty.”

British Columbia Premier David Eby and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who have both taken hardline stances against the U.S., “are in a footrace to see who can be the most out-of-touch premier in the entire country.”

Sheila ridiculed the B.C. premier for pulling American alcohol from stores, only to then “commission the Chinese” to build ferries in the province.

With Canada's supply management in the dairy industry becoming a contentious point in negotiations, the Rebel hosts said Canadians deserve the opportunity to choose — not be forced into complying with a government-run cartel.

“Supply management puts us on a fast-track for complete collapse of our system,” Lise said, warning Canada needs access to the U.S. market.