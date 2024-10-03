Canadians in every province earning less than Americans in every state: report

By Sheila Gunn Reid Expose the Traitors! Multiple MPs have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. Who are they? Why is he protecting them? We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Canadians in every province are earning less than their American counterparts in every U.S. state, research from the Fraser Institute shows. Canadian incomes have fallen behind those in the U.S. between 2010 and 2022.

Of 10 provinces and 50 states, just one province, British Columbia, was ranked in the top half of growth in terms of earnings. An increase in earnings of $7,732 per person saw it rank 19th for the given time period.

Despite the increase, by 2022, British Columbia still ranked 52nd overall in median income per person. This was slightly behind Canada's top province, Alberta, which had an income just shy of $39,000.

Florida, the lowest U.S. state, averaged nearly $41,000. Maryland, meanwhile, was the top jurisdiction, coming in at $52,192.

In 2010, Alberta ranked 13th among the provinces and states, the only Canadian jurisdiction to hold a position above 50th.

Idaho was the only state to trail any of Canada's other provinces, ranking behind Saskatchewan and Ontario but ahead of Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The 38-place drop for Alberta between 2010 and 2022 was by far the sharpest decline among any province or state.

“The only Canadian provinces to improve their ranks after 2010 were British Columbia, moving up four places, and Quebec and Newfoundland & Labrador, which each went up one place. New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island maintained their respective positions,” researchers wrote.

“For earnings data in Canada, provincial employment income (earnings) is in 2022 constant dollars, rebased to 2017 constant dollars using the all-items consumer price index (by province),” the Fraser Institute said.

“For earnings data in the United States, state earnings are provided in nominal dollars then adjusted to 2017 constant dollars using the Bureau of Economic Analysis Implicit Regional Price Deflators by state. The populations selected for the comparison are those 16 and over earning income in each province and state.”