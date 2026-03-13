Canadians lost $4.2 billion in wages waiting for medical care last year

While Prime Minister Mark Carney raves about Canada’s world-class health-care system, people are suffering in endless queues.

A new report from the Fraser Institute just dropped, and the numbers are staggering — exposing the human cost of government incompetence.

Canada's erratic Health Minister oversees a failing system. Canada ranks last or near last of 30 health systems in the developed world. 7 million Canadians don't have a doctor.



Mark Holland thinks we have the best health system in the world. It's ok, I guess until you need to… pic.twitter.com/cIABngWFHq — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 17, 2024

In 2025, over 1.3 million Canadians were stuck in line waiting for medically necessary treatments after seeing a specialist. The median wait time from the specialist appointment to treatment was 13.3 weeks. However, when the additional time from the family doctor’s referral to treatment is included, the total wait increases to nearly 29 weeks.

That’s over half a year spent waiting, and the measurable, tangible costs borne by everyday Canadians left wallowing in the queue total over $4 billion.

The Fraser Institute estimated the private cost of these wait times — that is, the value of time lost while patients are in pain and unable to work or live normally — by comparing the time spent waiting with the average wage earned in a typical work week.

In 2025, that amount was nearly $4.3 billion.

Breaking it down, that's an average of $3,043 per person waiting. Once all hours of the week were factored in, such as evenings, weekends, minus sleep, the cost balloons to $12.9 billion, or approximately $9,336 per sufferer.

Notably, these conservative estimates don’t include the toll on families, time spent caregiving, lost wages from mental anguish or the non-monetary reality of increased risk of death or complications from delays.

These are real lives being derailed, and the government just shrugs, with immigration minister Lena Diab openly admitting that it’s the Liberals' unmitigated opening of the immigration floodgates playing a role in this destabilization of social systems.

Your own immigration minister admits that healthcare in Canada is buckling under pressure from immigration.



That's not what the average Canadian would call "world class healthcare."



You're such a liar @MarkJCarney https://t.co/pzL12Kb4Wo pic.twitter.com/RgJ0gsCZcy — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) February 27, 2026

This is the legacy of bureaucratic bloat, endless funding without accountability, and a monopoly that stifles innovation.

Plus, these delays don’t just cost time; they cost health.

Conditions worsen, interventions come too late, and the burden on an already strained system grows heavier with each delay. All the while: Big Pharma’s pushing pills, not cures, because the longer you wait, the sicker you get, and the more drugs they can sell.

Less care means more prescriptions.

That’s where the real money is, straight into the pockets of drug giants.