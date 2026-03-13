Canadians lost $4.2 billion in wages waiting for medical care last year

The latest Fraser Institute report exposes the hidden human cost of Canada’s ‘free’ health-care system.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

While Prime Minister Mark Carney raves about Canada’s world-class health-care system, people are suffering in endless queues.

A new report from the Fraser Institute just dropped, and the numbers are staggering exposing the human cost of government incompetence.

In 2025, over 1.3 million Canadians were stuck in line waiting for medically necessary treatments after seeing a specialist. The median wait time from the specialist appointment to treatment was 13.3 weeks. However, when the additional time from the family doctor’s referral to treatment is included, the total wait increases to nearly 29 weeks.

That’s over half a year spent waiting, and the measurable, tangible costs borne by everyday Canadians left wallowing in the queue total over $4 billion.

The Fraser Institute estimated the private cost of these wait times that is, the value of time lost while patients are in pain and unable to work or live normally by comparing the time spent waiting with the average wage earned in a typical work week.

In 2025, that amount was nearly $4.3 billion.

Breaking it down, that's an average of $3,043 per person waiting. Once all hours of the week were factored in, such as evenings, weekends, minus sleep, the cost balloons to $12.9 billion, or approximately $9,336 per sufferer.

Notably, these conservative estimates don’t include the toll on families, time spent caregiving, lost wages from mental anguish or the non-monetary reality of increased risk of death or complications from delays.

These are real lives being derailed, and the government just shrugs, with immigration minister Lena Diab openly admitting that it’s the Liberals' unmitigated opening of the immigration floodgates playing a role in this destabilization of social systems.

This is the legacy of bureaucratic bloat, endless funding without accountability, and a monopoly that stifles innovation.

Plus, these delays don’t just cost time; they cost health.

Conditions worsen, interventions come too late, and the burden on an already strained system grows heavier with each delay. All the while: Big Pharma’s pushing pills, not cures, because the longer you wait, the sicker you get, and the more drugs they can sell.

Less care means more prescriptions.

That’s where the real money is, straight into the pockets of drug giants.

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Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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