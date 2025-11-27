Canadians protest CFIA after controversial cull of hundreds of ostriches in B.C.

Canadians gathered across the country on Saturday to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) following the controversial destruction of roughly 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Rebel News was in Calgary among other cities, where demonstrators joined the nationwide effort to draw attention to the cull and the federal powers behind it.

The situation began after the CFIA identified what it said was a risk of avian influenza on the property and ordered the flock to be culled. Universal Ostrich Farms fought the order in court for nearly a year, arguing their birds were not showing any signs of illness and that the agency’s actions were unjustified.

The Federal Court upheld the CFIA’s position, the Federal Court of Appeal agreed, and on November 6, 2025, the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm’s final appeal. With no remaining legal avenues, the CFIA proceeded with the cull, killing approximately 300 birds.

Saturday’s demonstrations were organized to raise awareness about how federal agencies exercise their authority when making high-impact decisions affecting livestock, private property, and animal welfare. Many Canadians have questioned the process behind the cull, the timeline, and the lack of alternative measures that could have been explored, or were in fact rejected by the agency.

The situation has fueled growing calls for more accountability when federal agencies make decisions that directly affect farmers and their livelihoods, especially without further investigation.

What unfolded on Saturday shows this issue isn’t going away. The organizer of the protest stressed that more rallies are in the works.