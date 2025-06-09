Canadians spending over half their income on housing costs: report

Canadians are spending far more of their income in housing costs compared to a decade ago, according to a memo from the federal government.

In 2024, housing costs averaged 52% of household income — a sharp rise compared to 2015's average cost of 38%, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

“Middle income households across the country are finding it increasingly hard to buy homes,” the government memo, titled 2024 Transition Binder, said. “These households are often staying in rental housing longer, placing additional pressures on rental supply and increasing rental costs.”

Rent also increased at a higher rate than the inflation.

Despite this, Housing Minister Gregor Robertson said “No, I think that we need to deliver more supply, make sure the market is stable” when asked if prices needed to come down.

In the memo, the Housing and Infrastructure Department pointed to municipal fees as a factor driving up costs.

“Zoning laws and planning restrictions limit the construction of high-density housing near infrastructure and transit,” the memo said.

Citing approval times in cities across the countries, Blacklock's noted:

Approval time ranged from three months in Charlottetown to four months in Saskatoon, five months in Calgary and Winnipeg, seven months in Edmonton, eight months in St. John’s, 13 months in Ottawa, 15 months in Vancouver, 21 months in Halifax and 32 months in Toronto.

Robertson, a former mayor of Vancouver, acknowledged the country was in a housing crisis and suggesting the solution was to “build a lot more across Canada.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has vowed to tackle the crisis in part by increasing the number of affordable homes — namely, through modular housing.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies recently investigated a development in Toronto using this approach.

“Is this perhaps an early sign of the dystopian future that might await Canada in the not-so-distant future?” he wondered, citing a Privy Council Office report that offered a dire glimpse into the country's potential future.