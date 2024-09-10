Canadians want Temporary Foreign Worker program reduced, say it hurts jobs and housing

Canadians are clearly worried that the continued growth of this program will only further harm their prospects for employment and affordable housing.

Canadians want Temporary Foreign Worker program reduced, say it hurts jobs and housing
Remove Ads

A new Angus Reid poll reveals that 55% of Canadians believe the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program is damaging the local job market, while 75% think it's worsening the housing crisis. These concerns are amplified as 43% of respondents say they only support the program with proposed changes, and 22% want it abolished entirely.

Canadians are increasingly frustrated with the Liberal government's handling of the TFW program, as the program continues to grow while housing and job prospects for Canadians shrink. Trudeau’s government is finally proposing changes, but many believe it's too little, too late.

Under the new rules, the government plans to reduce the number of TFWs in the workforce to 10% (down from 20%) and prevent businesses from hiring them if local unemployment exceeds 6%. 

The poll highlights a major political divide on the issue, with Conservative voters overwhelmingly pushing for the program to be scrapped or seriously curtailed. Meanwhile, Liberal and NDP voters remain largely supportive of the influx of foreign workers, despite the economic strain it places on Canadian citizens.

Just over half of the population (52%) oppose granting TFWs a pathway to citizenship, even though a majority of Liberal and NDP voters are in favour. 

Canadians are clearly worried that the continued growth of this program will only further harm their prospects for employment and affordable housing. As these tensions rise, the Trudeau government faces growing pressure to address the concerns of ordinary Canadians. The Prime Minister, when opposition, called the TFW program a force that drives wages down. 

But will they start now, after ignoring Canadians' warnings on the issue for nine years? 

news Canada Immigration Net Zero Immigration
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.