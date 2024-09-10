Canadians want Temporary Foreign Worker program reduced, say it hurts jobs and housing

A new Angus Reid poll reveals that 55% of Canadians believe the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program is damaging the local job market, while 75% think it's worsening the housing crisis. These concerns are amplified as 43% of respondents say they only support the program with proposed changes, and 22% want it abolished entirely.

Canadians are increasingly frustrated with the Liberal government's handling of the TFW program, as the program continues to grow while housing and job prospects for Canadians shrink. Trudeau’s government is finally proposing changes, but many believe it's too little, too late.

Chrystia Freeland attempts to shift the blame for the effects of mass immigration onto colleges and businesses.



Freeland claims some institutions invite students here to "abuse them" and takes credit for introducing a cap on international students. https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/6gzQrioKO9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2024

Under the new rules, the government plans to reduce the number of TFWs in the workforce to 10% (down from 20%) and prevent businesses from hiring them if local unemployment exceeds 6%.

Miller indicated that all options are being considered, including possible reductions in economically-driven immigration, which currently accounts for 60% of Canada's intake.



MORE: https://t.co/nqlkudobTA pic.twitter.com/hmiZWIjb9N — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 27, 2024

The poll highlights a major political divide on the issue, with Conservative voters overwhelmingly pushing for the program to be scrapped or seriously curtailed. Meanwhile, Liberal and NDP voters remain largely supportive of the influx of foreign workers, despite the economic strain it places on Canadian citizens.

Pierre Poilievre criticizes the Trudeau government for prioritizing foreign labour over young Canadians. Poilievre pledges to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers if the Conservatives form government. pic.twitter.com/7tfCuhjW1l — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) August 12, 2024

Just over half of the population (52%) oppose granting TFWs a pathway to citizenship, even though a majority of Liberal and NDP voters are in favour.

Trudeau gives $15 billion of your tax dollars for a company to hire 1600 temporary foreign workers.



Your money. Foreign jobs.



Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost. pic.twitter.com/SzIp8pW8KH — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 20, 2023

Canadians are clearly worried that the continued growth of this program will only further harm their prospects for employment and affordable housing. As these tensions rise, the Trudeau government faces growing pressure to address the concerns of ordinary Canadians. The Prime Minister, when opposition, called the TFW program a force that drives wages down.

Here's @JustinTrudeau in 2014.



"TFW program...a force that drives down wages across the country and takes advantage of vulnerable people from abroad"



Since coming to power, Trudeau has tripled the number of TFWs swamping the country. pic.twitter.com/wbQSLLCtgM — ExpatCan (@CanadaNoFuture) August 16, 2024

But will they start now, after ignoring Canadians' warnings on the issue for nine years?