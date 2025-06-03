Canadians want to curb gun smuggling, not private ownership: poll

A majority of Canadians want Prime Minister Mark Carney to stop illegal gun smuggling rather than continue with the planned confiscation of legally owned firearms, new polling data shows.

A Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation found that 55% of Canadians favour combating U.S. gun smuggling to reduce gun crime, whereas only 26% support banning gun sales, ownership, and government gun seizures.

Gage Haubrich of the Taxpayers Federation asserts that “Canadians have the facts on their side,” noting that “Ottawa’s gun ban and compensation program has failed to make Canadians safer for the last five years.”

He called the government's gun buyback program a potentially multi-billion-dollar, ineffective "waste of money."

Trudeau Liberals tease another gun ban is coming through an order in council as part of the government's "buyback" program.



"I will be delighted to give you more details in the coming days," says Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

In 2020, citing public safety, the Liberal government banned specific firearms following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia where 22 died; the shooter used illegally obtained firearms, including three imported from the United States.

“Prohibiting these firearms immediately freezes the market in Canada for the most prevalent assault-style firearms that are not suitable for hunting or sports shooting purposes,” said then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair at the time.

Initially banning around 1,500 firearm models, the federal ban has expanded to over 2,000 models plus numerous parts and accessories.

A firearm amnesty, originally until April 30, 2022, has been extended multiple times and is now in effect until October 30, 2025, allowing compliance and disposal of prohibited firearms.

Pierre Poilievre explains that Conservatives will pay for the new "Canada First" border plan by slashing government bureaucracy and scrapping the Liberals' failed 'gun buyback' program.

Despite gun control measures, violent gun crime has risen in Canada. Law-abiding gun owners are largely not responsible, with roughly half of firearm homicides linked to organized crime or street gangs, according to Statistics Canada.

Toronto Police and the RCMP union assert gun bans don't reduce violence, as reported by the Epoch Times.

The former stated in an April letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that "no evidence" supports gun bans reducing gun violence, and 85% of firearms seized by Toronto Police originate from the United States.

The National Police Federation, representing RCMP members, says the buyback program ignores key criminal issues like illegal guns and gangs.

Mark Carney defends the failed Liberal gun buyback, saying it will be "reinvigorated" with clear goals, monthly tracking, and accountability.



The PM claims he and his team are committed to action, not announcements, and promises results this time.

Estimates of the gun program's cost range from $2 billion to over $6 billion, which Haubrich deems excessive and ineffective in improving public safety. He suggests reallocating funds to fight illegal gun trafficking.

“Law-enforcement experts are telling Ottawa to focus on smugglers instead of licensed gun owners, and this poll shows Canadians agree with that commonsense reality,” said Haubrich.

Despite no gun ban mention in the latest throne speech, King Charles III stated Canada will address illegal guns and drugs at the border.

In the election debate, both major party leaders addressed the illegal guns crossing the southern border.

The Prime Minister vowed to strengthen the buyback program and tighten federal bail laws during the campaign, and pledged to boost border security by adding 1,000 agents, scanners, and K-9 units to combat gun smuggling.