Canberra church DUMPED for rejecting Biblical marriage stance

The Canberra Baptist Church has been expelled from its denominational association for refusing to affirm the Biblical view that marriage is between one man and one woman.

After nearly a century of affiliation, the New South Wales and ACT Baptist Association voted to sever ties with the progressive Canberra church during its annual assembly in Sydney on Saturday night. The decision was backed by 65 per cent of delegates.

The association had reaffirmed its constitution in 2022, declaring that marriage is “between a man and a woman as ordained by God.” But Canberra Baptist chose to defy that stance and instead adopted a position that put individual conscience above Biblical authority.

“We believe very much that we have freedom of conscience,” said pastor Belinda Groves. “We can read the Bible really thoughtfully and faithfully, and we can come to different conclusions, and that's OK.”

Groves claimed the church accommodates “people who have a very traditional view of marriage” as well as “people who are very open to having same-sex couples, and couples in de facto relationships, as part of the church.”

Hamilton Baptist Church in Newcastle was also disaffiliated on the same 'progressive' grounds, making them the first two churches expelled from the association in its 150-year history.

Despite the association’s clear position, Groves said, “We very much wanted to stay for the sense of being together as Baptist churches … we 100 per cent believe that we are a Baptist church.”

The expulsion means Canberra Baptist will lose access to legal, administrative, and insurance support provided by the association. Its ministers are no longer accredited to perform weddings.

Even so, the church remains financially independent and retains ownership of its Kingston property, where more than 200 members still attend services.

“We continue to worship together [and] we continue to call ourselves a Baptist church, so all of those things don't change,” Groves said.

She added, “I'm just really thankful that I am in a church like this … that knows that relationship and love is ultimately the most important thing.”

Long-time deacon Megan Williams, who addressed the assembly before the vote, said she felt both “a deep sadness and joy” at the outcome. “That joy of feeling like you've done the right thing and you've stood up for your principles and values.”