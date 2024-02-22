Professor cancelled by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development

E-transfer (Canada):

On February 14, political scientist Jean-François Caron was invited by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development to speak in Ottawa on Canada's foreign policy.

He accepted the invitation and promptly arranged his trip from Kazakhstan to Ottawa to testify in person.

However, two hours before his appearance before the committee, his participation was cancelled without any justification provided to him by the relevant authorities.

Wow, Professor Caron (@jfrcaron) was scheduled to testify at 4:30 PM at the Canadian Parliament on a Foreign Affairs Committee.



This afternoon, they amended the meeting notice and outright CANCELED it!



He traveled the distance from Kazakhstan to Ottawa for this committee.



He… pic.twitter.com/Ar6oq8b9cU — Ian Sénéchal (@PiluleRouge_CA) February 14, 2024

According to information obtained by Libre Media, it was Professor Stephanie Carvin of Carleton University who allegedly asked the Committee to cancel Jean-François Caron's participation in the February 14 session, even threatening to cancel her own presence if refused. She apparently did not appreciate the analyses and opinions of her colleague, Professor Caron.

Jean-François Caron, who sought answers about his cancellation from the committee, received only bureaucratic and superficial responses. The reimbursement of expenses related to his trip is still to be determined.

BREAKING CENSORSHIP:



Professor Jean-François Caron, PhD in Political Science, who lives in kazasthan, traveled all the way in Ottawa to deliver his speech in front of the foreign affairs committee.



He was the only guest uninvited and without reason. Why? Full report to… pic.twitter.com/kw4ry2ZDbt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 14, 2024

In an interview, Mr. Caron expressed his dismay at freedom of expression in Canada and the culture of cancellation.

In this report, Rebel News provides Mr. Caron with the opportunity to disclose to the public the testimony he was supposed to deliver before the committee in the House of Commons at the Parliament of Ottawa.

