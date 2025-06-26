Candace Owens MELTS DOWN after Avi Yemini calls out her LIES

Yesterday, during my livestream reacting to some of Candace Owens' most unhinged takes about the Israel-Iran conflict, something unexpected happened: I found out that I’d apparently broken her.

Midway through the stream, someone in the chat told me Candace had responded to me in her own live broadcast earlier that day ... and it was gold.

She brought me up to attack me, trying to paint me as some anti-Trump "Israel First" figure. Here's what she said: “Avi Yemini is an Israel first. He writes: ‘Mock every last one of them who sided against Trump out of blind hatred for Israel...’” Then she goes on to say I’m one of the people who “fought Trump every second of the way.”

Excuse me? That’s a flat-out lie. I’ve always supported Trump — openly, loudly and proudly. I’m not American, yet I literally toured the U.S. supporting him during the last election. Meanwhile, Candace was cheerleading Vivek Ramaswamy. So who exactly was “fighting Trump,” Candace?

Iran got wrecked, but Klandace and her sidekick got humiliated.



They bet it all on WWIII and lost whatever little credibility they had left. https://t.co/MtgGe3mJ3z — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 24, 2025

This is what Candace does: she makes things up and throws them out as if they’re facts. She doesn’t argue with ideas, she smears people with lies to undermine them. She’s upset because I called her out — and the internet agreed. She can’t take the heat.

I just know that Candace Owens is fuming right now.



The stock market is up, price of oil is down, ZERO casualties on the Iranian and American side, Iran is currently on the exit ramp, and the world is a safer place.



She wasn’t just wrong— she was loud and wrong. — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) June 23, 2025

Let’s be real. Candace predicted World War III when Israel defended itself. She got everything wrong and now instead of owning it, she’s deflecting and attacking people like me for pointing it out.

I stand by my tweet. I said, “Mock every last one of them who sided against Trump out of blind hatred for Israel… never let them or the internet forget that they chose the wrong side of history.” And now, the internet is reminding her — loud and clear.

Always accuse your enemy of what you yourself are doing. pic.twitter.com/dNyvQT9748 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 24, 2025

Candace should be embarrassed. Not just because she lied about me, but because she completely blew it and refuses to admit it. That’s not journalism. That’s not punditry. That’s ego.