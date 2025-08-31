Captain Canuck sold voters false goods as job creation stalls
Mark Carney is called out for leading Canada on an over-glorified resume, then calling ongoing trade spats a 'crisis' before going on vacation.
Canada's economy is shrinking, with high unemployment in areas like Windsor (11.2%). A Crown Royal plant is closing, moving operations to the U.S., further impacting jobs.
“This is going to add fuel to the fire. … I thought we voted in Captain Canuck on April 28,” said David Menzies.
“Well, this is the problem when you essentially glorify your resume and then say it's a crisis and then shoot the government and go on vacation. It's absolutely insane what's been happening,” said one speaker.
“If you see a crisis, you don't stop working, actually go get things built.”
Ontario experiences annual unemployment growth, with only 60,000 new full-time jobs created this year. “That's our largest province of 10 million plus people, so there's essentially no jobs being created in Canada.”
Despite economic struggles and a loss of 32,000 jobs, Canada continues to issue foreign worker visas, leading to record youth unemployment. This situation, coupled with record deficit spending, suggests Canada is in a deep recession, potentially worse than 2008, largely due to a reliance on real estate and a strained relationship with the United States.
Another speaker criticizes Prime Minister Mark Carney's leadership, arguing he was sold as a savior but has failed to address economic issues, instead prioritizing European relations.
He emphasizes the importance of a stable U.S.-Canada relationship, regardless of who is in the White House, and urges Canadians to demand better leadership.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.