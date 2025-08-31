Captain Canuck sold voters false goods as job creation stalls

Canada's economy is shrinking, with high unemployment in areas like Windsor (11.2%). A Crown Royal plant is closing, moving operations to the U.S., further impacting jobs.

“This is going to add fuel to the fire. … I thought we voted in Captain Canuck on April 28,” said David Menzies.

“Well, this is the problem when you essentially glorify your resume and then say it's a crisis and then shoot the government and go on vacation. It's absolutely insane what's been happening,” said one speaker.

“If you see a crisis, you don't stop working, actually go get things built.”

Ontario experiences annual unemployment growth, with only 60,000 new full-time jobs created this year. “That's our largest province of 10 million plus people, so there's essentially no jobs being created in Canada.”

Despite economic struggles and a loss of 32,000 jobs, Canada continues to issue foreign worker visas, leading to record youth unemployment. This situation, coupled with record deficit spending, suggests Canada is in a deep recession, potentially worse than 2008, largely due to a reliance on real estate and a strained relationship with the United States.

Another speaker criticizes Prime Minister Mark Carney's leadership, arguing he was sold as a savior but has failed to address economic issues, instead prioritizing European relations.

He emphasizes the importance of a stable U.S.-Canada relationship, regardless of who is in the White House, and urges Canadians to demand better leadership.