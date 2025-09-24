Carney admits admiration for China’s climate policies, seeks closer trade ties

Prime Minister Mark Carney commended China's communist government at the Council on Foreign Relations, citing its "engineer-run" system and "sincere" climate policies, despite China's extensive coal plant construction.

“In my experience with China,” Carney began. “They … understand a lot of the engineering solutions to issues around emissions.” He characterized China as consistently offering global collaboration on climate policy.

“There’s almost a standing offer from them about how to engage in the global commons in and around climate,” said Carney, noting Canada would “fully exploit that.”

Carney's comments align with the Liberal government's efforts to rekindle trade with China, contrasting with his characterization of the U.S. as hesitant. His remarks echo former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past admiration for China's "basic dictatorship."

WATCH: Mark Carney today heaped praise on the communist Chinese dictatorship for being "very sincere and engaged on climate [change]" - despite China's rapid construction of coal-fired electricity plants and rise to being the top global CO2 emitter.



— Juno News (@junonewscom) September 22, 2025

China, the world's largest CO2 emitter, relies heavily on coal. In 2023, China contributed nearly 31% of global carbon dioxide emissions, a 4.7% increase from 2022. The nation shows no signs of reducing new coal power plant construction, with several new facilities generating 94.5 gigawatts of electricity beginning construction in 2024.

Carney, avoiding that fact, further suggested that Canada had more in common with China than the U.S. and could benefit from closer ties, reported Juno News.

Carney previously called for "recalibrating the relationship with China" through "reopen[ing] dialogue" to address trade, tariffs, and the fentanyl crisis, arguing for stronger ties to "counterbalance" the U.S.

His government is actively working to restart trade talks, including discussions on seafood and canola tariffs and fentanyl with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Since March, Chinese tariffs of 25% on Canadian aquatic products and pork, and 100% on canola oil, oil cakes, and pea imports (76%), have impacted Canadian farmers and fishers.

PM Carney announces Canada will drop its retaliatory tariffs against the United States.



Starting next month, Canada will "match the United States" and remove tariffs "on US goods specifically covered" under the existing USMCA trade deal, Carney says. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 22, 2025

On August 22, Prime Minister Carney announced his government’s intent to drop most retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., effective September 21. This follows a mid-election notice that delayed the collection of border duties to October 7, amid failed trade talks.

“Canada currently has the best trade deal with the United States,” Carney previously told reporters, adding that Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum and autos remain.

He lauded Canada-U.S. relations as "still better than any other country," citing Canada's 5.5% average tariff rate, which he claimed is below the global average. This follows federal calls to prioritize Canadian workers and businesses.

Starting this month, Canada will "match the United States" and remove tariffs "on U.S. goods specifically covered" under the existing free trade deal, the prime minister said.