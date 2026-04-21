Carney claims Canada-U.S. ties have become 'weaknesses'

Speaking directly to Canadians in a video posted to YouTube Sunday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the country's close ties to the United States have become “weaknesses.”

“The U.S. has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression,” Carney said. “Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses — weaknesses that we must correct.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies insisted Canada should be building on its existing ties to the world's largest market, not further inflaming tensions during a trade dispute.

“I'm very much struggling to see where all this new trade with these overseas partners is coming under the Carney 'new world order,'” said David, drawing on the PM's remarks following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this year.

“OK, so we need new markets, fine and dandy. Then why do they keep telling us there's no business case for Canadian LNG, why don't we have a pipeline to take our oil and gas offshore to other markets, besides the American market. Why don't we have that yet?” wondered Sheila, slamming the Liberals' talk of building new markets but taking no action to actually do so.

Carney “says these things” but has “nothing to show for it” other than “endless virtue signalling and trips to Europe,” she added.

Developing Canada's natural resources, many of which are in Conservative-voting provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, would give these areas “power within Confederation,” Sheila said, suggesting the Laurentian elites “would rather damn everybody than let us succeed.”