Carney claims meeting with Xi a 'turning point' in Canada-China relations

On Friday's special Rebel Roundtable live stream, David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Franco Terrazzano, and Rod Giltaca reacted to Mark Carney declaring his meeting with Xi Jinping a "turning point" in Canada-China relations.

Speaking to reporters Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Carney touted his discussions with President Xi.

"We now have a turning point in the relationship, a turning point that creates opportunities for Canadian families, for Canadian businesses and Canadian workers, and also creates a path to address current issues," he said.

Carney declared the meeting "long overdue" after years of strained relations between Canada and China under Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. Despite Carney portraying the discussions as positive, Canadian farmers are still being crippled by Chinese tariffs of up to 100% on canola products.

Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano condemned Carney for focusing so much attention abroad as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

"We've got a lot of major issues here in Canada. You don't always know what the Chinese government's going to do, you don't always know what the White House is going to do, so you have to fix the mess here in Canada," he said.

"You hear this narrative coming from the governing Liberals, and many in the legacy media, talking about all these international issues, but that kind of puts a cloud over the real issues back home in Canada that the government is causing that is honestly strangling our economic opportunity," Terrazzano continued.

Carney's talks with Xi on Friday marked the first formal leader-to-leader meeting between Canada and China since 2017.